Rumour: PlayStation 6, PlayStation handheld memory specs revealed

We might have to wait a little while longer than we expected due to the ongoing shortages hitting the PC components industry right now, but we know that one day - likely in the next couple of years - we will see the first glimpses of the PlayStation 6 and next Xbox consoles.

It seems already we're beginning to get insider reports on the specifications of these consoles, more accurately the PlayStation 6 and its memory specs. In a string of posts on Neogaf (via Insider Gaming), reliable leaker KeplerL2 unveiled that the PlayStation 6 would have up to 30GB of DDR7 memory, a sharp increase from the PlayStation 5.

This memory would be arranged in a "clamshell" configuration on the console, reducing the memory bus but allowing higher performance overall. The rumoured PlayStation handheld is also expected to have quite premium memory specs, offering 24 GB of LPDDR5X, which would put it on par with the ROG Xbox Ally X.

We still don't have firm release information on either the PS6 or the new PlayStation handheld, so as always with rumours like these take them with a pinch of salt. However, we would expect there to be a good amount of memory on the upcoming PlayStation, even if it may mean a significant cost increase.