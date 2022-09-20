Rumour: PlayStation 5 with detachable disc drive launching next year

HQ

Ever since the first PlayStation launched back in 1994, Sony has upgraded the console halfway through the generation. Usually just by making it smaller, often referred to as Slim units, but last generation by making it bigger and more powerful with the PlayStation 4 Pro.

Most people probably assumed that Sony would do something similar this generation as well with PlayStation 5, and the journalist and insider Tom Henderson agrees. One of the first scoops on his recently launched home page Insider Gaming reveals that Sony is currently preparing a new version of PlayStation 5 with a detachable disc drive. It would be using regular USB-C, and would make it possible to use disc based games even on the disc less versions of PlayStation 5.

Henderson claims this unit would launch during fall 2023, and will look fairly similar compared to the PlayStation 5 unit we are used to. It should be pointed out that Sony has continuously redesigned their latest console with newer iterations getting things like different cooling and lighter weight. This would however be the first visible change.