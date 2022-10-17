Rumour: PlayStation 5 Pro hardware already available for developers

HQ

When PlayStation 4 was almost three years old, it got its more powerful sibling PlayStation 4 Pro, and Xbox One was followed by Xbox One X after four years. Guess what, PlayStation 5 turns three years old in 2023, and according to a new rumour both Sony and Microsoft are planning mid-generation upgrades.

Tez2 is a fairly known Rockstar insider over at the GTA Forums, and now claims that developers have already received the upgraded hardware for both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, something he says he knows "for sure". Whether Sony and Microsoft plans to launch their new consoles next year (or 2024), it is about time the developers get the hardware so they can improve their games in time for the release.

Until further notice - this is only an unconfirmed rumour, but it isn't the first time we've heard similar rumblings, and if it turns out to be true, we assume we'll hear more about it soon considering how transparent the industry is these days.

Thanks GamingBolt