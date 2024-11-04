Rumour: Pirates of the Caribbean reboot to film next year

HQ

It seems like Disney is finally getting into ship-shape and looking to explore the azure ocean waves of the Caribbean once more. World of Reel has published a report that claims the long-rumoured reboot of Pirates of the Caribbean could begin shooting as soon as next year, but that the film will not be one to star Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow.

The report states that an "untitled [Pirates of the Caribbean] movie" has a "late 2025" production planned, with filming happening in Saint Vincent. No further information on the project has been revealed as of yet, but since Pirates films tend to be big-budget action-adventure flicks, production will likely take a few months and post-production significantly longer, meaning we may have to wait until 2027 until this film is ready for cinemas around the world.

There have been several rumours about what the future of Pirates will hold, with one rumour claiming that Margot Robbie will helm a female-led movie and another suggesting that The Last of Us' Craig Mazin will take point and write one. Disney hasn't confirmed any such reports, meaning we will just have to stay tuned until official information is shared.