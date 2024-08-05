Rumour: Phantom Blade: Zero targeting Autumn 2026 release

HQ

Games take a long time nowadays and while it does suck to be left waiting for an upcoming release - especially when you can see gameplay of it that looks really cool - if we want our games to have the same quality that we're used to, they can't be rushed.

Which means that we could be more than two years away from the release of Phantom Blade: Zero. S-Game's action title looks to be something special, and yet according to YouTuber JorRaptor, he was told by the developer that it won't be until Autumn 2026 that we see the game.

Of course, as this hasn't officially been confirmed by the developers we can't really say that this release date is locked in, and plans can change as we well know within this industry. If there are still two years left to go, though, then we hope we'll be able to see much more of the game by then.

If you want to see more Phantom Blade: Zero, check out our gameplay hands-on and our interview below.

