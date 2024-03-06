English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Fortnite

Rumour: Persona is coming to Fortnite

It looks like Epic Games and Sega are exploring a deep collaboration.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

According to a leaker that has been proven to get things right in the past, it seems like Epic Games and Sega has decided to do a Fortnite collaboration with Persona. This rumour says it's about Persona 3 Reload, but another fairly well known leaker claims there have been talks about Persona 5 Royal as well.

We're just going to have to wait and see, but since Persona 3 Reload is a new game and is still selling a lot, we believe this is the more likely option (even if playing Fortnite with Joker would have been fun). The Atlus/Sega leaker MbKKssTBhz5 also says Sega is considering various collaborations for their Like a Dragon franchise, so we might eventually see Ichiban Kasuga show up in Fortnite as well.

Fortnite

Related texts

0
Lady Gaga confirmed for Fortnite

Lady Gaga confirmed for Fortnite
NEWS. Written by Jonas Mäki

The artist/actress didn't know what the game was five years ago - and is now entering the ever popular battle royale herself.



Loading next content