Rumour: Persona is coming to Fortnite

According to a leaker that has been proven to get things right in the past, it seems like Epic Games and Sega has decided to do a Fortnite collaboration with Persona. This rumour says it's about Persona 3 Reload, but another fairly well known leaker claims there have been talks about Persona 5 Royal as well.

We're just going to have to wait and see, but since Persona 3 Reload is a new game and is still selling a lot, we believe this is the more likely option (even if playing Fortnite with Joker would have been fun). The Atlus/Sega leaker MbKKssTBhz5 also says Sega is considering various collaborations for their Like a Dragon franchise, so we might eventually see Ichiban Kasuga show up in Fortnite as well.