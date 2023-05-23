Rumour: Persona 6 launching in late 2024

The insider NateTheHate has given us some possible information on when we might see the release of the next mainline Persona game, as well as what platforms it could be on.

According to NateTheHate, who gave a whole lot of information and speculation based around PlayStation's upcoming showcase tomorrow, Persona 6 is set to launch in late 2024 and is likely to be a PS5 exclusive.

There is a possibility that the game will come to Xbox at a later date, but it won't be arriving on previous console generations. NateTheHate also believes that the game will be unveiled this year, at the Tokyo Game Show. We'll have to wait and see if any of this is true, but it has been a long time since Persona 5 launched, and so we are expecting Atlus to have something new up its sleeve soon.