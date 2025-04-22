Rumour: Persona 4 Golden Remake announcement could be imminent

HQ

Atlus is right now at the top of the JRPG developers. After a truly blistering 2024, with three major releases, including the new Metaphor: Refantazio, plus new versions of Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance and Persona 3 Reload (plus its DLC The Answer), there seems to be no stopping the Japanese giant, and all eyes are on what they'll be offering next.

And we may already have the first hint of what's to come, because apparently the P4RE.JP web domain, owned by Atlus and presumably reserved for a potential Persona 4 remake, has been updated internally, although right now it's returning an error message and can't be viewed, according to Persona Central.

In the past, changes like this on Atlus' domains have meant that the official game announcement has taken place within days, so it's likely that if a similar schedule is maintained at the reveal, we'll have the official announcement of a new version of the 2008 PS2 JRPG next week.

Persona 4, and specifically its full, remastered version Persona 4 Golden, is considered by many to be the best story in the Persona franchise, even though Persona 5 Royal remains the most popular and the one that opened it up to the general public. After the success of Persona 3 Reload last year, we have no doubt that fans of the genre will be more than pleased with this supposed announcement.

And let's not forget to look to the future, because Persona 6 has been on the horizon for years...