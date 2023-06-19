Rumour: Persona 3 Reload could be coming to Nintendo Switch

HQ

Atlus has once again been making waves with the release of the upcoming Persona 3 remake, Persona 3: Reload. If the Japanese company was the one who leaked the official announcement trailer ahead of time shortly before the Xbox & Bethesda Showcase on June 11, it may have made another slip-up by announcing ahead of time that Persona 3: Reload will indeed be coming to Nintendo Switch.

The source of this speculation comes from a description of the special trailer, which was posted a few hours ago on YouTube. The description listed the formats for the game and Nintendo Switch, although the Nintendo Switch logo is not actually in the trailer and the description was quickly edited. Twitter user Faz was quick to take a screenshot of the description.

This has led many to speculate that there may be another unreleased version of the clip in which it does appear, and that this version will be announced at the rumoured Nintendo Direct that many are predicting in the coming days. You can watch the new trailer below.