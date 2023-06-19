Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Persona 3: Reload

Rumour: Persona 3 Reload could be coming to Nintendo Switch

Atlus edited a description confirming the hybrid console version into the latest trailer released a few hours ago.

Atlus has once again been making waves with the release of the upcoming Persona 3 remake, Persona 3: Reload. If the Japanese company was the one who leaked the official announcement trailer ahead of time shortly before the Xbox & Bethesda Showcase on June 11, it may have made another slip-up by announcing ahead of time that Persona 3: Reload will indeed be coming to Nintendo Switch.

The source of this speculation comes from a description of the special trailer, which was posted a few hours ago on YouTube. The description listed the formats for the game and Nintendo Switch, although the Nintendo Switch logo is not actually in the trailer and the description was quickly edited. Twitter user Faz was quick to take a screenshot of the description.

This has led many to speculate that there may be another unreleased version of the clip in which it does appear, and that this version will be announced at the rumoured Nintendo Direct that many are predicting in the coming days. You can watch the new trailer below.

Persona 3: Reload

