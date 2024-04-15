Rumour: Persona 1 and 2 are being remade

HQ

You can clearly understand why Atlus is remaking the Persona games, not just because of popularity but because many debuted on platforms that are near-impossible to access these days, among other reasons. However, the latest rumour does also beg the question as to why Atlus is remaking the games in the order that it is.

X user Midori, who has a track record of posting and sharing information about upcoming Atlus projects before they enter the public domain (thanks, VGC), has stated that both Persona 1 and 2 are in the process of being remade too. It's unclear the scale of the remakes however, as Midori does also add "to be safe, I will call them updated form for right now."

Considering we had the Persona 3 Reload remake earlier this year and Persona 4 Golden and Persona 5 Royal arrived on more platforms not too long ago as well, it makes sense that Atlus has more Persona remakes in the pipeline, all on top of the rumoured sixth instalment being in development too.