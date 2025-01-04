Rumour: Peely joins forces with Adidas for new Fortnite-inspired sneakers

HQ

Peely, Fortnite's beloved banana character, is stepping out of the virtual world and into the real one. Known for his playful and recognizable look, Peely has captured the hearts of gamers everywhere. Following his appearance in a Lego kit, Peely is now rumored to be the face of a new sneaker collaboration with Adidas. This collaboration seems to be the next step in Fortnite's foray into fashion, following the launch of various character-themed merchandise.

Adidas has been making waves in the gaming world recently with its Fortnite collaborations. After adding exclusive sneaker designs featuring Jordan's aesthetic, the company is now reportedly working on shoes that pay homage to the iconic Peely. The sneaker designs, still under wraps, are expected to feature the quirky banana character, offering fans a chance to literally walk around with Peely on their feet.

While details are still scarce, the rumors have taken social media by storm, with Fortnite leaker HypeX being the first to break the news in a post on X. Many fans are eagerly awaiting to see how Adidas will bring the vibrant and whimsical Peely to life in sneaker form. Could these shoes be the next big hit in fashion?