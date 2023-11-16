Rumour: Pascal has been offered the role of Reed Richards in Fantastic Four

HQ

With the strike officially over, the machinery in Hollywood is slowly starting to move again, and one of the many films that has been in the pipeline for a long time is Marvel's remake of Fantastic Four. A long-awaited project by fans after so many years of the brand being dragged through the mud by 20th Century.

Perhaps it's no wonder then that interest in Marvel's new film is relatively high, and several different stars have been rumoured to be linked to the project. These include Adam Driver, Jake Gyllenhaal and Vanessa Kirby, and now also The Last of Us and Game of Thrones star Pedro Pascal who, according to a report from insider Daniel Richtman, has allegedly been offered one of the film's main roles.

Which of course is great if it's true, Pascal rarely disappoints and has proven himself to be one of the most capable actors in Hollywood right now. So if it is now his job to take on the lead role of Reed Richards, well then we have a good reason to look forward to the film - which is still a few years away.

Do you think Pascal would fit the role of Reed Richards, and are you looking forward to Marvel's new Fantastic Four?