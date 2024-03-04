Rumour: Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door and Luigi's Mansion 2 remakes to get more info soon

HQ

2024 looks like it's going to be a quiet year for Nintendo. There's not much in terms of major releases, but we do have some interesting remakes to look forward to. Already, Mario vs. Donkey Kong kicked off 2024, and we've still got Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door remake and Luigi's Mansion 2 HD to come.

Fans are eagerly awaiting more news on these games, and it seems we could hear something soon. According to leaker Pyoro, even if the 10th of March AKA Mario Day falls on a Sunday this year, Nintendo could soon give us more Mario-based information.

We're not sure what form these reveals will take place. Some believe a Mario-themed Direct could be inbound, but it could be that we'll only see trailers dropping for these games. Either way, keep an eye out.