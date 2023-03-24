Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Deadpool 3

Rumour: Owen Wilson's Mobius could return in Deadpool 3

Reportedly the third Deadpool film will see the merc with a mouth going up against the TVA.

When Loki first aired in 2021, it introduced us to the TVA, the organisation that controls the timelines of the multiverse. It could be the strongest entity in the MCU, and now it appears it could be a part of Deadpool 3.

The third Deadpool movie will not only have the mercenary going up against the TVA, but according to The Hot Mic with Jeff Sneider and John Rocha, the movie will also see a return of Owen Wilson's Mobius.

We already know Mobius will be in Loki season 2, but we're unsure if he'll be on the side of the TVA once more. If that does prove to be the case, we could see how he could end up in Deadpool's third outing.

Who do you want to see in Deadpool 3?

Deadpool 3

