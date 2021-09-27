Rumour: October's PS Plus games appear to have leaked

HQ

Once again, French site Dealabs seems to have managed to get its hands on the yet unannounced list of PS Plus games for the month of October (which will be officially unveiled on Wednesday). Since they guessed correctly on September's offering - and several times before that - it's highly likely that they've got it right it out this time as well. It looks like we're getting three games in the usual constellation; one PS5 and two for PS4.

The PS5 game is rumoured to be the brand new Hell Let Loose, a multiplayer shooter set in a World War II environment. The PS4 games consists of the brutal Mortal Kombat X from 2015 and the not so brutal PGA Tour 2K21. A solid month or a disappointment - what do you think?