Rumour: Obi-Wan Kenobi will show up in Ahsoka: Season 2

Unfortunately, the 2022 Obi-Wan Kenobi series wasn't quite as good as we hoped, but it did have several scenes that still delighted fans, and one thing that exactly everyone praised was Ewan McGregor's performance as Obi-Wan himself.

Since then, he has said several times that he would like to return to the role and hopes that there will eventually be a second season of the show. Whatever the case may be, Kristian Harloff reports that it looks like we'll be seeing McGregor back in his signature role in season two of Ahsoka.

Furthermore, he won't be alone, as Hayden Christensen is also rumoured to be on board along with Ariana Greenblatt as a young Ahsoka. Thus, one can suspect that there will be several flashbacks from the time when the three were actually good friends and fought together in the Clone Wars. Other options are that they appear as force ghosts, but that would undeniably be the most predictable and boring option.

We don't know yet when Ahsoka: Season 2 will premiere, but it is expected to be in early 2026.