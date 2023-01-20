Rumour: Nvidia's RTX 4060 Ti may only be as powerful as a 3070

HQ

A new leak from kopite7kimi points to the Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti being equivalent in its performance to a 3070. If this proves to be true, there are going to be some disappointed PC builders.

With the 4070 Ti nearing the performance of a 3090 Ti, many would've presumed that the 4060 Ti could at least find itself between the performance of a 3070 Ti and a 3080, hopefully leaning more towards the latter.

There's still the hope that Nvidia could bring down its price on the 4060 Ti so that we'd get a 3070 level of performance without paying as much. But, considering the pricing strategy used by Nvidia so far, this seems unlikely.

We won't hear anything official about the 4060 Ti for some time, as we've still yet to hear anything on a 4070 release. So, take these leaks with a pinch of salt and let's hope we can hear something a bit more exciting from Nvidia soon.