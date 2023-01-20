Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Rumour: Nvidia's RTX 4060 Ti may only be as powerful as a 3070

Yet again, Nvidia's latest line of cards find a way to disappoint.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

A new leak from kopite7kimi points to the Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti being equivalent in its performance to a 3070. If this proves to be true, there are going to be some disappointed PC builders.

With the 4070 Ti nearing the performance of a 3090 Ti, many would've presumed that the 4060 Ti could at least find itself between the performance of a 3070 Ti and a 3080, hopefully leaning more towards the latter.

There's still the hope that Nvidia could bring down its price on the 4060 Ti so that we'd get a 3070 level of performance without paying as much. But, considering the pricing strategy used by Nvidia so far, this seems unlikely.

We won't hear anything official about the 4060 Ti for some time, as we've still yet to hear anything on a 4070 release. So, take these leaks with a pinch of salt and let's hope we can hear something a bit more exciting from Nvidia soon.

Rumour: Nvidia's RTX 4060 Ti may only be as powerful as a 3070


Loading next content