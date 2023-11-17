Rumour: Nvidia temporarily halts production of the RTX 4070 Ti and 4080 ahead of the new Super series

HQ

According to a report from Board Channels, Nvidia has stopped the production of new RTX cards in the 4070 Ti and 4080 series, and the report also suggests that the cards will no longer be available to order for the manufacturer's partners after December. Instead, the focus is now said to shift to the launch of a new series of 4070 Ti Super and 4080 Super cards that will likely be announced during the CES show on January 8 next year.

The halt in production of the 4070 Ti and 4080 series is not permanent, however, and is expected to resume sometime next year, after the new launch has taken place and the expected initial hunger for the new graphics cards has been satisfied. How big a leap these updated circuits will make is currently unknown to anyone but Nvidia itself, but industry analysts speculate on a boost of between 15-25% compared to previous models. Then you can also ask what the price tag will be on these.

