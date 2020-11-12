Rumour: Nvidia RTX3080ti to hit shelves January 2021

You're watching Advertisements

To better compete with the RX6900XT from AMD, it seems that Nvidia is planning to release a $999 priced turbo version of the RTX3080 according to Hong-Kong site HKEPC.

This includes 20 GB of RAM - double the normal RTX3080, 10.496 Cuda Cores - the same as the RTX3090, but most likely with a slower memory bus and lower bandwidth.

This would fit, as rumours of 3060TI and 3070TI models have been very prevalent lately.

Due to demand, most gamers will likely not have the luxury of being able to choose a favourite, as cards have been, and will probably keep being in high demand for the rest of the year, and most likely longer than that.