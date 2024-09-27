Rumour: Nvidia RTX 5080 and 5090 specs leak

HQ

Nvidia and competing graphics card manufacturers are in a routine of frequently debuting new and massively improved generations of technology. Every two years we've seen an advancement of the RTX series, with the 40 Series dropping in late 2022. As you can probably guess, Nvidia is gearing up for the 50 Series already, something that is seemingly very close to being announced.

The reliable folk at VideoCardz has reported on a new leak from Kopite7kimi that seems to reveal the specifications for the RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 graphics cards. As these are a new generation of cards, we can expect a serious performance jump once again, so much so in fact that the 5090 is supposedly bringing around 5,000 extra CUDA Cores compared to the 4090, utilising 32GB of GDDR7 RAM compared to 24GB of GDDR6X, and a memory bandwidth that is almost twice as fast at 1,792 GB/s compared to 1,008 GB/s.

The main catch is that with all this extra performance comes a more thirsty unit, with it supposedly requiring 600W to use, which is 150W more than the 4090's 450W. We also don't know price yet, but if the 4090 retailed for $1,599 then the 5090 will no doubt be upping that further.

For the full specifications, head to VideoCardz article to see a full RTX 50 Series-RTX 40 Series comparison.