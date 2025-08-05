Rumour: Nvidia RTX 50 Super GPUs will arrive this holiday season

HQ

It appears that we could see the upgraded, Super versions of some of Nvidia's RTX 50 series graphics cards before the year is out. A new rumour points to the new GPUs being available some time this holiday season.

This report comes from TweakTown, which says that the RTX 5070 Super, the RTX 5070 Ti Super, and the RTX 5080 Super will be arriving later this year. Nothing has yet been confirmed on this count by Nvidia, although it's worth noting we do expect Super versions of the most-recent RTX series fairly soon after they release.

As for the specs on these cards, again they're unconfirmed, but TweakTown points to there being 6400 CUDA Cores in the RTX 5070 Super, 8960 in the RTX 5070 Ti Super, and 10752 in the 5080 Super. VRAM is expected to get a big boost, too, with 24GB expected for the 5080 and 5070 Ti Super, and 18GB on the 5070 Super.

Would you be interested in buying the Super versions of Nvidia's latest cards?