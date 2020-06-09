Rumour: Nvidia RTX 3080 prototype image leaked

You're watching Advertisements

We have a photograph of the Nvidia 3080, or at least what most tech experts agree is most likely the real thing and a CAD drawing. Two images were uploaded to chiphell (might have been removed when you read this) with a rather strange-looking prototype. First of all, the fans are pretty far apart, indicating only one fan to directly cool the chip. The PCB is strange, and no power connectors are directly visible. Could this mean a return to the backwards-facing power connector? We hope so as it makes cable routing easier and makes it easier to fit a large graphics card into a small case.

However, there are some things that are off. Odd colours, things are not aligned, no Nvidia logo. This could perhaps be an early prototype rather than an actual production model.

If it is true, it also indicates a more separated way of viewing cooling, as the RAM and GPU chip do not share cooling at all, and while this could be more efficient, it is very different from existing designs.

While enough leaks suggest a 10 GB configuration and 4352 CUDA Cores, Nvidia claims a more power-efficient design, while leaks say it will draw more power than existing models. Only time will tell. But the RTX 3080 seems to be just around the corner.