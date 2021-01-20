Rumour: Nvidia RTX 3060 cards will only be available through third-party manufacturers

You're watching Advertisements

It seems like Nvidia will not be releasing Founders Edition cards for the RTX 3060 graphics card. This rumour comes from Cowcotland, a French hardware publication who have stated (after rough translation); "Nvidia will not be offering a Founders Edition version of the GeForce RTX 3060."

This is a little unusual, as for every other new card Nvidia has released, it came with a Founders Edition in its most base reference design - i.e. before third-parties get their hands on them to give them signature flair.

As the 60 series is usually one of the more popular Nvidia cards, likely due to their more affordable pricing, Nvidia relying solely on third-party manufacturers is strange. Moreso, since these cards will probably be nigh-on impossible to purchase when they release, knowing that Nvidia's base version - that would've likely been the cheapest of the bunch - is not available, will make it all the more challenging to find one.

Considering we were previously made aware by Nvidia that the cards will cost 320 Euro at launch, it wouldn't be surprising to see a lot of the third-party built cards going for a higher price. Either way, best be prepared for February when the cards finally go on sale.