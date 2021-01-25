Rumour: Non-EA studio is developing a new Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

You're watching Advertisements

For a really long time, fans have asked (begged, even) for a new game in the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic series. But the original developer Bioware doesn't seem interested at all, EA has not made a lot with their exclusive Star Wars deal, and Microsoft owns Obsidian (who made the sequel).

But now there are finally reports that something is brewing. Two fresh sources; The Star Wars insider Bespin Bulletin and the video game insider Shinobi602, as well as journalist Jason Schreier last month claim the game is under production at a developer outside EA. It is supposedly not a household name, and still just a rumour - but all these three sources are clearly above average.

Let's just hope they're right. Would you rather have a reboot of the series, a remake or a sequel?

You're watching Advertisements

Thanks VGC