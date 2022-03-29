Rumour: Nobody Saves the World seems to be coming to PlayStation

HQ

One of the best games released this year is Drinkbox Studios' masterpiece Nobody Saves the World, which came out on January 18. It quickly got a fairly big audience, surely boosted by the fact that is was included with Xbox Game Pass starting day one.

The game was launched for PC and Xbox, but no other formats. As most other console exclusive indie titles have been released for other platforms eventually as well, one could imagine this would also be true in this specific case. And it seems like it might be, as the account PlayStation Game Size on Twitter has found it in the PlayStation Store database with an unpatched file size of 812 MB.

While this could be a mistake, it really would be more surprising if Nobody Saves the World didn't show up for PlayStation than actually doing so. So while nothing has been confirmed yet - file this one under "likely".

Thanks GamingBolt