Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Netflix Russia conflictElden RingPlaystation announcementsUncharted FilmBruno Mars FortniteDownload Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 210 Tricks Elden Ring
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Red Dead Redemption 2

Rumour: No Red Dead Redemption 2 for PS5 or Xbox Series S/X

This comes after Rockstar announced it would be essentially stopping support for Red Dead Online to focus on GTA VI.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Grand Theft Auto V was originally released for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, but was eventually upgraded for PC. After that another version was launched for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and most recently also PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X.

Red Dead Redemption 2 has not been treated the same way, despite being a huge success and one of the best selling games of all-time with over 44 million copies sold. Last week, Rockstar confirmed that they are more or less pulling the plug on the online support and updates for the game, and now a new rumour from a Rockstar insider claims that an upgraded version of the majestic western adventure for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X has been shelved as well.

It seems like Rockstar simply has decided to go all in on Grand Theft Auto VI, and Red Dead Redemption 2 will, despite it's enormous success, be left behind in every possible way.

Red Dead Redemption 2

Thanks GamingBolt

Related texts

0
Red Dead Redemption 2Score

Red Dead Redemption 2
REVIEW. Written by Magnus Groth-Andersen

"A watershed moment, an instant classic, another high point for a studio which has constantly delivered them for decades."



Loading next content