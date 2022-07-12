Rumour: No Red Dead Redemption 2 for PS5 or Xbox Series S/X

HQ

Grand Theft Auto V was originally released for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, but was eventually upgraded for PC. After that another version was launched for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and most recently also PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X.

Red Dead Redemption 2 has not been treated the same way, despite being a huge success and one of the best selling games of all-time with over 44 million copies sold. Last week, Rockstar confirmed that they are more or less pulling the plug on the online support and updates for the game, and now a new rumour from a Rockstar insider claims that an upgraded version of the majestic western adventure for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X has been shelved as well.

It seems like Rockstar simply has decided to go all in on Grand Theft Auto VI, and Red Dead Redemption 2 will, despite it's enormous success, be left behind in every possible way.

Thanks GamingBolt