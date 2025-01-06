Rumour: No Man's Sky to land on Nintendo Switch 2

HQ

As we step into 2025, excitement for Nintendo's next console is building, though official details remain scarce. Despite the lack of confirmed information, rumors are already swirling, especially about upcoming third-party titles. One intriguing leak comes from a well-known industry insider, Nash Weedle, who recently teased the potential arrival of No Man's Sky on the next-generation Nintendo console.

Nash Weedle's cryptic post on X, simply stating "NS2 NMS," has fans buzzing, with many interpreting the shorthand as No Man's Sky making its way to Switch 2. Given Weedle's history of accurate leaks related to console specifications, there's a fair amount of credibility to the speculation. The idea isn't far-fetched, especially considering the game's current availability on the original Switch, which shows its adaptability to Nintendo hardware.

With the Switch 2 expected to feature upgraded specs that rival the PlayStation 4 Pro, it's likely that No Man's Sky would benefit from a more polished experience on the new console. The potential for a visually enhanced version could be just what fans of the space exploration game have been waiting for.

Could No Man's Sky really make its way to the Switch 2, and how do you think it will compare to the current version?