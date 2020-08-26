Rumour: No free next-gen upgrades for Call of Duty: Cold War

You're watching Advertisements

Microsoft has pushed hard for its Smart Delivery concept to be widely adopted; it's a system whereby you get free upgrades for your cross-gen games so you'll get the best possible experience on both Xbox One and Xbox Series X without having to double down on a game. Several companies have opted in for this gamer-friendly initiative, even major publishers such as Ubisoft, something that has also benefitted PlayStation gamers as they so far have been offered the very same deal.

However, EA didn't go for it, and instead went for a washed-out version that does give you a free upgrade, but only for a limited time and also only for digital copies. 2K Games has simply chosen not to have any free upgrades. You simply have to buy the game twice, although there is a bundle with both this and next-gen NBA 2K21. Activision still hasn't confirmed its strategy, but now we have a sign that they will go down a similar road to 2K Games.

After data mining the latest Call of Duty: Warzone update, people have found evidence that Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will be sold in both a standard edition and something called a "Cross-Gen Bundle". And that seemingly explains itself: a bundle with the game for both current and next-generation hardware. More evidence can be found on Twitter and below.

Thanks, VGC.