Rumour: Nintendo will reveal a new Animal Crossing at the next Direct

HQ

Recently, we reported on the rumour that another Nintendo Direct is on the horizon. The rumour comes from a credible insider and claims that it will be happening before the end of July after the launch of Donkey Kong Bananza. That has now happened, which means the Direct should be any day now...

But what will it feature? It turns out someone already provided what could be an inside peak at the show. Speaking on the Nontendo Podcast weeks before the report came out, streamer Wood "BeatEmUps" Hawker appeared and made several claims, including that we'll finally be getting the next Animal Crossing game.

As per 9to5Toys, BeatEmUps states that the show will include Metaphor: ReFantazio on Switch 2, a bunch of GameCube shadowdrops that will include Pokémon Colosseum, a Switch 2 upgrade for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Metroid Prime 4: Beyond's firm release date, Death Stranding: Director's Cut on Switch 2, and the reveal of a new Animal Crossing that will come to Switch 2 systems in 2026.

It doesn't look like this will be an extensive reveal for the Animal Crossing project, as rather it's mentioned that "I heard Isabelle's gonna show up and a teaser card 'Animal Crossing coming out in 2026'".

Are you excited for a new Animal Crossing game?