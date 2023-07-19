Rumour: Nintendo will host a Direct in September

HQ

Nintendo is set to host a Direct presentation in early September, according to industry insider Jeff Grubb. Speaking on the latest episode of his Last of the Nintendogs podcast, Grubb said he believed that a Direct was coming in September.

Specifically, he believes we'll get the presentation sometime between the 1st and 4th of the month. It might seem a little close to Gamescom, but there is a Nintendo Live event in Seattle around this time as well.

There would be a lot to show, such as some more in-depth gameplay of Super Mario Bros. Wonder, as well as perhaps an update on the Super Mario RPG remake, or that Princess Peach game that was teased.

What would you want to see at a September Nintendo Direct?