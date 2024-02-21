Rumour: Nintendo will announce something Gamecube related today

HQ

Later today (February 21) at 2 PM GMT / 3 PM CET, Nintendo will deliver a new Nintendo Direct stream, dedicated to third-party. This means we shouldn't expect any news regarding their own games and much less upcoming hardware.

Despite this, a fairly proven Nintendo insider called Pyoro is now likely hinting that something Gamecube related will show up during the stream. Gamecube used the codename Project Dolphin while being in production, and Pyoro is using both dolphin emojis and writes about the animal, indicating that it means something. The most obvious guess would be that Nintendo is about to add Gamecube to the Switch Online subscription service, but then again it is a Partner Showcase and not the place to talk about new Switch features.

Other qualified guesses would be that Gamecube third-party classics (we wouldn't mind Eternal Darkness: Sanity's Requiem) are getting remastered for Switch. This would make a lot of sense, as Switch might be thinner in games by the end of the year if the rumours about a delay of Switch 2 to the first half of 2025 turns out to be true.

What do you think this is all about?