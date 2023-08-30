Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Rumour: Nintendo will announce a Mario themed Switch OLED tomorrow

It is expected to debut before the game.

One of the most notorious and reliable leakers out there is Billbil-kun, who has spilled the beans on so many secret during the last few years. And now he's been at it again, revealing one of the things Nintendo is expected to reveal during the Super Mario Bros. Wonder stream planned for tomorrow.

We are talking about a Mario Red Edition for Switch OLED. This new unit is vibrant red, and also sports a matching dock and Joy-Cons, and it will be released ahead of the game, which launches on October 20.

Unfortunately we'll have to wait for images until tomorrow as Billbil-kun cites legal issues as why they cannot share them, but we assume this will really help Switch sell tons of units during Christmas. How interested are you in a red Switch unit inspired by Mario?

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Thanks, Dealabs.

