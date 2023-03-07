Rumour: Nintendo Switch's successor might not be backwards compatible

HQ

With the Nintendo Switch still being an incredibly popular console even six years after release, creating its successor is going to be a monumental task. However, something that could make the transition a little easier is backwards compatibility.

However, according to a new video by ModernVintageGamer, the Nintendo Switch's successor might not allow support for legacy games. The issue comes with Nintendo Switch's software and how it may be incompatible with new hardware.

If Nintendo is to move away from the Switch's Tegra X1 chip, this would mean Switch games wouldn't be playable without being recompiled.

There are several solutions for this, such as the new console emulating Switch games, but this would require a lot of power from the successor. There's also the possibility of increasing the Tegra X1's compatibility, but this would require a lot of work. Finally, there's the option of having the Tegra X1 chip in the new consoles. Again, this not only requires a lot of work, but would also increase the cost of production on the console.

It seems the ball is well and truly in Nintendo's court to ensure backwards compatibility for the Switch on its successor.