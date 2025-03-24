Rumour: Nintendo Switch to say goodbye with one last Nintendo Direct this week

HQ

Last February there was a lot of buzz about a Nintendo Direct focused on the current Nintendo Switch blockbuster, a hardware that is sure to continue to receive cross-generational titles for years to come as its 150 million-plus user base slowly moves to its successor, which will be formally unveiled on April 2. Now, however, several reliable voices have come forward suggesting that there will be another digital event for Switch 1 before the Switch 2 Nintendo Direct, and that it will take place on Wednesday, March 26.

According to the Reddit thread, the same user who leaked the announcement list for last June's Direct claims that we're getting a Direct this week, and VGC boss Andy Robinson left a cryptic message in response to a user speculating about a March Direct.

Although tightly timed, the two announcements make some sense for the company's near-term plans. The April 2 presentation we know will focus on the successor hardware and the next-gen games that will accompany it at launch.

This week's Direct, on the other hand, is more aimed at "filling" that gap in the calendar between now and summer, when Switch 2 is expected to launch. There is speculation of third-parties and second-line games and updates such as Metroid Prime Remastered 2, Kirby Remaster, or Fire Emblem 4 Remake. In any case, if this information is finally correct, it is likely that Nintendo will not confirm it on its social networks and tell us the exact time for an event until tomorrow, the 25th.

