Rumour: Nintendo Switch Pro Plans Were Abandoned

At some point during a console's lifespan a newer, better model of the original machine might come along. This has happened with the last generation of consoles specifically, as we saw the release of the PS4 Pro and Xbox One X a few years before the PS5 and Xbox Series X broke on the scene.

A lot of people were anticipating the Switch to hop on that bandwagon, and with it being nearly six years since the console first launched, the anticipation has only grown. While Nintendo have released an OLED model and a Switch Lite, the Switch Pro has eluded gamers, and it seems it won't be heading to retailers anytime soon.

This comes from Digital Foundry's John Linneman, who in a recent video said there were once plans for a Switch Pro, but these are no longer going ahead. Now, he claims, whatever Nintendo are going to do next is going to be the "actual next-generation hardware."

Linneman does believe a Switch 2 is on the way, but doesn't think it'll happen in 2023. Even without next-gen performance, the Switch is still selling like crazy, so perhaps Nintendo might want to think before they abandon it entirely.