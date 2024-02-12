Rumour: Nintendo Switch 2 to feature digital and physical backwards compatibility

HQ

A top concern for a lot of gamers today is preservation. Games are a part of digital history, and so to keep as many of them alive as possible needs to be a goal going forward as we enter the age of subscription services and digital-only downloads.

Nintendo has been under fire a lot for its discarding of the Wii U and 3DS eShops, but it seems it might be taking one small step in the right direction with its upcoming console. According to the Brazilian website Universo Nintendo (via Centro Leaks), the new Switch will have backwards compatibility with original Switch titles.

This is both in regards to physical and digital releases. Also, it is reported that developers will be able to enhance their Switch games by making use of the upgraded power of the new console. It seems that we'll find out more about this upcoming hardware next month, so until then, take your prescribed portion of salt with this information from Dr. Rumours.