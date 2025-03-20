Rumour: Nintendo Switch 2 to feature 120 Hz LCD display with HDR and VRR support

HQ

If you thought that just because Nintendo has set a date for the full reveal of the Nintendo Switch 2 that the rumours and leaks about its performance, performance or components were going to stop, you're sadly mistaken. Forums like Reddit and Famiboards continue to analyse every tiny scrap of information that falls into their hands, and today we're giving credence to a tip that the Nintendo Switch 2's display will be an LCD panel running at a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

The information is provided by Famiboards user Secretboy, who was the one who already anticipated almost exactly the graphics card performance of Nintendo's future console. In fact, this person already anticipated in January that the display panel would be 120 Hz, that it supports HDR and VRR, that it has an LCD screen and that the power would be 3 TFLOPS in Dock mode and 1.5 in the case of portable mode.

If all this is confirmed in the Nintendo Direct on 2 April. We would be talking about hardware with a much higher colour definition than the current Switch, greater fluidity and a higher frame rate (hard to say if it could reach 60 fps in portable mode, but... anything is possible).

We look forward to finding out when Nintendo unveils the console in a few days, but given the track record of the source of the leak, our outlook is positive.