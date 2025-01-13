Rumour: Nintendo Switch 2 to be unveiled this Thursday, January 16

HQ

A new day, a new rumour about Switch 2 that we must analyse and review to understand whether or not to give it credence. And this time, be warned, we have reason to believe that this could be true: Nintendo Switch 2 will be unveiled this Thursday, 16 January 2025, in a hardware-focused teaser trailer. This comes to us from several different sources, now joined by Nate the Hate on his podcast. "I can share with you that Nintendo Switch 2 will be revealed next week... I've been told that Switch 2 will be revealed on Thursday, January 16... a few days from now."

"I've heard that the reveal itself is going to focus almost exclusively on the console itself. There is not going to be any presence of games. There could be a game shown running on the screen, depending on how the trailer is put together, but software is not going to be a focus."

This week's Nintendo Switch 2 unveiling will be only half of Nintendo's big plan, as Nate the Hate also reports that next month, in February, there will be a presentation of the games that will accompany the console at launch and in the months following its release. This is also corroborated by VGC's sources.

Finally, the insider says that the Switch 2 launch window will be around May/June, and that it will undoubtedly be accompanied by a new 3D Mario and Mario Kart (although it is not known whether it will be Mario Kart 9 or a remastered version of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe).

It looks like we'll finally be able to get rid of blurry photos, replicas, accessories and serial numbers. Nintendo Switch 2 is (finally) just around the corner.