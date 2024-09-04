Rumour: Nintendo Switch 2 to be unveiled this month

Dansk
Svenska
Norsk
Suomi
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Français
Nederlands
中文版
Indonesia
Polski
日本語
한국어
Česko
Ελληνικά
Türkçe
Tiếng Việt
عربي
Follow us
As with almost any information about Nintendo and its secret plans for the future, let's take the following information with all due caution. But if the words of Gamesindustry.biz's Christopher Dring are anything to go by, the Nintendo Switch 2 unveiling is set to take place this month.
Or at least something related to it. Dring is not very clear in his short tweet, in which he talks about the best consoles ever, "Nintendo Switch first, then all the others".
Maybe it's just smoke, but what if the time has come?