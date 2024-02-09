Rumour: Nintendo Switch 2 to be unveiled in March

HQ

The Nintendo Switch 2, Super Nintendo Switch, or whatever Nintendo is going to call it, is not far away. Multiple reports have pointed to us getting at least a new look at whatever Nintendo has been working on sometime this year, and now a prominent leaker has weighed in with when he thinks we might get a proper reveal.

NateTheHate said on a recent episode of the Game & Talk podcast (at around 40 minutes) that he believed the console could be announced next month. He said he's unsure what form this reveal would take, but that it seems Nintendo will be ready to talk by March.

If there is a full reveal in March, we could expect the console to be in our hands certainly by the end of the year. Nintendo usually likes to do these run-ups to a console release quite quickly, as the Switch was released within 6 months of being unveiled, and the Wii U was released even more quickly after it was revealed.

When do you think we'll see the Switch 2?