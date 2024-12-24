Rumour: Nintendo Switch 2 set to be revealed on January 8th with Metroid Prime 4 as launch title

HQ

Rumors continue to swirl around the highly anticipated Nintendo Switch 2, with fresh leaks pointing to a potential reveal on January 8, 2025, and Metroid Prime 4 possibly serving as the flagship launch title.

According to various sources, Nintendo is preparing to unveil the next-generation Switch console sooner rather than later. The latest leak comes from a trusted Chinese insider who has a solid track record, having accurately predicted the details of the June 2024 Nintendo Direct. The insider shared a countdown through a series of cryptic messages, with the numbers pointing toward January 8 as the likely reveal date for the Switch 2. While it's still unconfirmed by Nintendo, these leaks are gaining more traction than others that have popped up recently.

As for what we can expect at launch, all signs seem to be pointing to Metroid Prime 4 as one of the primary titles for the new console. The leak was further backed up by Samus Hunter, a well-known Metroid expert, who teased in a post on X that they'd be holding off on playing the game until the Switch 2's release day. While other games may also be in the pipeline, Metroid Prime 4 seems to be the clear front-runner for the big debut.

Are you excited to get your hands on the new Nintendo Switch 2 and dive into Metroid Prime 4?