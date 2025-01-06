Rumour: Nintendo Switch 2 joy-cons to double as PC mice

HQ

While Nintendo fans eagerly await official details about the Switch 2, leaks continue to paint a fascinating picture of the upcoming console. The latest rumors suggest that the Joy-Con controllers might double as PC-style mice, offering a unique feature that could appeal to gamers looking for extra versatility.

According to information shared on Reddit and supported by industry leaker NextHandled, shipping data reveals components labeled as "mouse soles," with dimensions of 90x90 millimeters and models named "LG7" and "SML7." These components bear a striking resemblance to the adhesive feet used in gaming mice. Speculation has grown that this technology could allow the Joy-Cons to function like the detachable controllers of the Legion Go, which already offer similar mouse-like capabilities when used on a flat surface.

This innovative twist could revolutionize how players interact with the Switch 2, especially if the laser sensor hinted at in previous leaks enables precision tracking. While Nintendo remains tight-lipped about these features, the possibility of a hybrid controller-mouse opens the door to intriguing use cases, from desktop navigation to creative gaming applications.

