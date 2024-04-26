Rumour: Nintendo Switch 2 goes into production, with an OLED version on the way

HQ

It's hard to discern what's real from what isn't when it comes to Nintendo Switch's successor hardware. We've been collecting pieces of the complex puzzle for years and taking every little piece of (sometimes erroneous) information as another step on the road to an official announcement. The only absolute truth is that there is nothing official, but it is also true that there are observers who follow certain industry movements closely, and from that, accurate conclusions can be drawn. This could be one of them.

Insider OreXda, known for being accurate in the past with his predictions based on reports, components and hardware manufacturing in Asia, especially about Samsung, now claims in X that Nintendo Switch 2 has already entered the initial production phase. "Major contracts have already been negotiated in the component industry for initial production." In fact, the source notes that there would be two models in production, one with LCD screens and the other with OLED panels, both from Samsung.

The second part of his leak is the part that makes us seriously doubt his reliability in this matter, as he claims that the Switch's successor would be ready to go on sale in the second half of 2024 and not in early 2025, as previously speculated.

Our opinion, more based on the body of information available to us than on the possible stock Nintendo will be stocking during 2024 if the source is correct, is that the console could be ready to go on sale by Christmas, but Nintendo wants the launch line-up to be as strong as possible, and for that it has to move the launch to the first or second quarter of 2025. It's worth mentioning that Nintendo is preparing a new financial report for the second week of May, so we might even have something more official on all this before the date arrives.

You never know with Nintendo, but anything is possible.