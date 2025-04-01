Rumour: Nintendo Switch 2 doesn't offer 4K output

HQ

While we'll all see what the Nintendo Switch 2 has to offer during the future direct, a bit of news about the console may have broken early. This is going to be disappointing for those who wanted 4K output on their Nintendo Switch 2, as it doesn't seem as if the console is capable of it.

As per Insider Gaming, developers who have spoken to the publication have revealed that in their devkit, 4K output is not possible on the Nintendo Switch 2. It's mentioned that this might not include all of the dev kits, and as we've not had official confirmation from Nintendo, as always take news like this with a grain of salt.

Considering there are a lot of high hopes for this console, some fans will be disappointed to hear 4K may not be on the table. But, as is always the case with Nintendo, there are plenty of gamers who just want more of the company's software, with iconic franchises and titles sure to be a part of the Switch 2 line-up.