Rumour: Nintendo prepares two major Nintendo Switch re-releases before March 2025

Just when we'd given up hope, the light returns to warm the memories of a distant Hyrule. We've been years following rumours for about remastered versions of The Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker HD and The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess HD as a joint pack that would fit nicely on Nintendo Switch. However, those rumours that assumed the two adventures (which already had their updated versions on Wii U) never crystallised, but could now be Nintendo's parting gesture with the current console.

According to PH Brazil, the same media outlet that first teased that Nintendo Switch 2 would arrive in early 2025 now claims that the company plans to release "two major re-releases" before March next year, when the fiscal year ends. They also claim that one will be an updated version of a Gamecube title, while the other will be a modern version of a Nintendo 3DS title. However, the media outlet rules out the announcement of these two projects taking place at next month's rumoured Nintendo Direct presentation, so it will be a while before we know for sure.

According to current forecasts, Nintendo Switch will have sold around 150 million units by March 2025, an incredible player base that will surely be nostalgic for reviving one of these titles. We'd certainly love to, as well as bringing back the classic Xenoblade Chronicles X, following the success of the numbered third instalment in 2022.