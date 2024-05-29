Rumour: Nintendo is making an F-Zero GX remaster

For the past two decades, every Nintendo event, press conference and stream has ended with sad fans concluding that there was no F-Zero this time either. Last year, however, F-Zero 99 was released, which many interpreted as a test to see if there is interest in the franchise.

Regardless of that, Nintendo insider Zippo now reports that Nintendo has a big surprise in store for all Switch owners. They've developed a massive remaster of F-Zero GX (originally released for the Gamecube in 2003) complete with 1080p racing at 60 frames per second.

This edition will be called F-Zero GX Recharged and is apparently already finalised. Earlier this week we told you that Nintendo has two remasters in the works for Switch, one of which is a Gamecube game, which would fit this rumour.

Zippo has been right before in his revelations, but also wrong, so we advise you to take this with a grain of salt for now. And with that said... we certainly hope it's true.