Rumour: Nintendo is asking developers to make 4K ready games

It has been rumoured a lot lately that Nintendo is about to announce and release a 4K version of Switch. Now a very trustworthy source reports the same thing; Bloomberg. This new Switch model will have 4K gameplay, and according to Bloomberg's sources, Nintendo is right now asking developers to make 4K ready assets for upcoming Switch titles.

Another juicy nugget of this article is that Nintendo has reportedly increased the Switch production. Plans were to sell 25 million consoles this fiscal year, which has now been increased to 30 million. The Switch is of course selling extremely well, but a 4K version would explain that boost to some extent.

Previously, both Taiwanese DigiTimes and The Wall Street Journal have reported the very same thing. All of these are sources that can only be described as 'credible'.