Rumour: Nintendo doesn't have a Direct planned for June

Even though E3 this year has been cancelled, we're still expecting a good amount of announcements and other exciting news to come our way in the period of late May and early June thanks to the Summer Games Fest and other showcases from Xbox and PlayStation, despite the latter not being announced at the time of writing.

However, as per VGC's Andy Robinson over on Twitter, it appears that Nintendo might not be hosting a Direct in this time window. Robinson was initially corroborating a report from Jeff Grubb that a Sony Showcase would take place between late May and early June, but to finish off his tweet he said that Nintendo isn't expected to do anything.

Of course, this month Nintendo is seeing its biggest release of the year in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, but perhaps a Direct in early June could have told us what else we've got to look forward to for the rest of the year. Nintendo is showing up at Gamescom in August, though, so we're likely to get some more information then.