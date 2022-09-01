Rumour: Nintendo Direct in September for Zelda? Maybe, and with big announcements

HQ

While he may not always get it right, Jeff Grubb is one of the journalists and insiders who's shared the most exclusives in recent times (he got the details of Jedi: Survivor exactly right months ago, for example), and now he's delivered another piece of news that will reverberate throughout the community: a new Nintendo Direct, and this one dedicated to The Legend of Zelda. Although it's not exactly the one you're thinking of right now.

"There's a Nintendo Direct in September 100%, it's as simple as that," said Grubb "I think this is like a Zelda explosion for Nintendo. If they're going to feature Zelda stuff, it's not going to be a Partner Direct, and those are the things we've heard." The details they mentioned were the future releases of Twilight Princess and Wind Waker HD for Switch.

"Which, again, even if we hadn't heard that, I'd be speculating that that would be happening right now while we're waiting for Breath of the Wild 2 to arrive. And yet we've heard that, and we've heard other things, again the Metroid Prime remaster, which sounds like it needs to be announced at something like this."

Metroid Prime Remastered is a real possibility, but considering the time that has passed and still no Zelda news, I'm sure many would be reassured to at least know how Breath of the Wild 2 is going, and of course hear release dates for Twilight Princess HD and Wind Waker HD.

In any case, a Nintendo Direct would come a few days after the release of Splatoon 3 (September 9), so as not to interfere with the title's release.