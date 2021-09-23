Rumour: Nintendo developing Metroid Prime remaster for 20th anniversary

There have been a lot of anniversary's for Nintendo lately. Last year, Super Mario turned 35 years old, which was celebrated in a lot of ways. This year, The Legend of Zelda is 35 years old, also with a lot of celebrations and Donkey Kong turned 40 years old in July (which really wasn't celebrated at all, strangely enough).

Next year, it's time for another anniversary as the Gamecube classic Metroid Prime turns 20 years old. If and how this will acknowledged is currently unknown, but the pretty famous Nintendo insider Emily Rogers has a hint of things to come. Here's what she had to say on Twitter:

"Last I heard, Nintendo was busy working on Metroid Prime 1 to celebrate the game's 20th anniversary in 2022. I'm not sure if we're getting a 'trilogy' or just a re-release of the first game. I'm leaning toward the latter, but I hope we get the former."

We know Retro Studios is currently working on a new Metroid Prime game, which likely is a few years away due to the development being restarted when they got the development responsibilities back from Bandai Namco in 2019. We wouldn't rule out that it might end up an early title for Nintendo's next inevitable console.

Fortunately, the fans can get their Metroid fix when Metroid Dread launches for Switch on October 8. We will of course have the review ahead here at Gamereactor. What would you like to see from a Metroid Prime re-release for Switch next year?